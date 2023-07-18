Andy Craig, 33, was devastated when son was stillborn in 2013 with he and partner Danielle Paterson later discovering the little one had a heart defect which meant he couldn’t survive.

Since then Andy has suffered from periods of anxiety and low moods as he tried to come to terms with their loss.

The fire protection engineer had some support from FDAMH (Falkirk’s Mental Health Association) but after realising that there was nothing specifically for those living in the Grangemouth area where he lives, decided to launch a peer support group.

Andy Craig who has set up a mental health peer support group - Come Chat About That - in Grangemouth. Pic: Michael Gillen

Andy explained: “Come Chat About That first met in August last year and since then it’s gone from strength to strength. It’s for men and women over the age of 18 and we meet fortnightly in the Railway Club from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

"It’s a safe space where there is no judgement. People can come along and say as much or as little as they want, but everything at our meetings is private and confidential.

"About one in four people will experience mental health issues in their lifetime and our group offers support from people who are going through similar experiences.”

An average of ten people attend each meeting in the Barrie Place clubhouse but the number has been growing every week. Those attending range in age from their 20s to their 60s.

Andy added: “Getting people together and giving them the opportunity to talk is far better than them sitting at home bottling up their feelings. I'm not ashamed to say that I’ve felt so low that I’ve cried and people should feel able to allow their emotions to show.

"We’ve been in touch with a lot of charities and they’ve provided leaflets and other reading material for those that attend. But the most powerful thing we have is being there for each other.”