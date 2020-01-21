Come and see what the future holds for Grangemouth

Falkirk Community Planning Partnership will be hosting a drop-in event at Grangemouth Town Hall this afternoon to allow residents to see the town’s new community action plan.

The event, which runs from 2pm to 7pm, follows on from the community engagement Falkirk Community Planning Partnership carried out between January and June of 2018 to find out what residents in the Grangemouth area felt about the place they live.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “This engagement helped planners understand the issues that are of greatest importance and relevance to residents and their neighbours, and identify the areas of greatest need for more intensive community action planning in order to target resources more efficiently.

“Following this exercise, it was identified Grangemouth would be supported to create a community action plan and work has been progressing since late 2018.”

The main themes which emerged from the consultations included housing and accommodation, regeneration of the town centre and Charlotte Dundas Court, employment and local industry, community pride and access to GP services.