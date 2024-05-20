Colourful new look for town's 'Banana Bridge' in time for Grangemouth Children's Day celebrations
Grangemouth and Skinflats Community Council has teamed up with other local organisations to make the “Banana Bridge Project” a reality and facilitate the painting of the railings of crossing over the Grange Burn in Burnbank Road.
Following consultation with residents, a design was picked and artist Donna Forrester, who created Inchyra Park’s Spitfire design, is hard at work painting on the bridge, which is due to be completed on Sunday.
A community council spokesperson said: “The project is a partnership between Grangemouth Community Council, Bowhouse Community Association and Friends of Inchyra Park.
"We hope it will improve the link between Newlands and Bowhouse and be a visual library of the nature that can be found in and on the burn. Later in the year we will see the bridge itself repainted yellow to represent the original banana bridge.”
