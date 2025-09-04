Colourful creations of Falkirk Yarn Bombers brighten up town centre

A splash of colour has been added to Falkirk town centre thanks to a group of crafters.

The Falkirk Yarn Bombers have been hard at work once again to brighten up the are and to bring cheer to locals and visitors.

The group of knitters have yarn bombed the High Street area as they have in previous years.

The knitted bollard covers, flowers, snakes, bunting and a hanging baskets certainly add a splash of colour to the town.

The group hope their handiwork, which will be on display throughout September, will bring a smile to people’s faces.

This year they have more than 150 bollard sleeves lining the street.

Dawn Corbett, one of the group’s eight core knitters, said: “ Despite damage and theft, the wonderful response makes our efforts worthwhile. So many people stopped to comment when we put them out this time. It brings a smile to people’s faces.

"Ian Scott kindly did two fundraisers for us with his amazing local history slide shows and presentations. This has allowed us to buy specific craft requirements.

The colourful designs run the length of the High Street.

"Our hanging baskets are a new addition and we have a yarn and recycled wood Christmas tree being put together for the Festival of Trees in Wilko’s on the first two weekends in December.

"We also added a Christmas offering last year of festive bollard sleeves which went down well.”

The striking designs are a welcome addition to the town centre for many, with the group receiving the backing of local businesses and Falkirk Delivers.

Elaine Grant, manager of Falkirk Delivers, said: “The yarn bombers bring so much colour and joy to the High Street. Their creative displays brighten up the town centre and we’re proud to support their brilliant work through Falkirk Delivers.”

Anyone who would like to join the group of volunteers and help with the yarn bombing is asked to contact the Falkirk Delivers office on the High Street below the Steeple to note their interest.