Colonel is new Stirling and Falkirk Lord Lieutenant appointed by King

The King has appointed a new Lord Lieutenant for Stirling and Falkirk, to succeed Alan Simpson.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colonel Charles Wallace, who was previously a Deputy Lieutenant, brings 35 years of experience serving in the Army to the role.

His time in the Armed Forces saw him serve across the world, including the Falkland Islands, Brunei, Hong Kong, India, Nepal and North America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was on operational service in Northern Ireland, with the UN in the Former Yugoslavia (Bosnia, Serbia and Croatia), in Iraq and Afghanistan where, as the Chief Planner in Helmand Province, he was awarded the US Bronze Star.

Colonel Charles Wallace is the new Lord Lieutenant for Stirling and Falkirk. Pic: Contributed

From 2018 to 2022, he was the Scottish Veterans Commissioner and focused on addressing challenges faced by individuals and their families after military service as they transitioned into civilian life.

He has been the chairman of the Scottish Veterans Fund Panel and of the Highland and Lowland Brigades Club, as well as the vice chairman (Army) for the Highland Reserve Forces and Cadets Association.

The new Lord Lieutenant is currently the secretary to the King’s Body Guard for Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers. This role saw him involved in organising over 390 Archers during the period of Mourning and State Funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth in Scotland and London in 2022 and for the King’s Coronation in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Lord Lieutenant, he will represent King Charles at events across Stirling and Falkirk.

He will also being involved in arranging and escorting Royal visits, assessing nominations for the King’s Awards for Voluntary Service, presenting awards and honours on behalf of His Majesty, and officiating at Citizenship ceremonies.

Colonel Wallace lives in Blairdrummond with his family.

Mr Simpson retired on February 15 when he turned 75.