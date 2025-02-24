Colonel is new Stirling and Falkirk Lord Lieutenant appointed by King

By Jill Buchanan
Published 24th Feb 2025, 15:22 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The King has appointed a new Lord Lieutenant for Stirling and Falkirk, to succeed Alan Simpson.

Colonel Charles Wallace, who was previously a Deputy Lieutenant, brings 35 years of experience serving in the Army to the role.

His time in the Armed Forces saw him serve across the world, including the Falkland Islands, Brunei, Hong Kong, India, Nepal and North America.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was on operational service in Northern Ireland, with the UN in the Former Yugoslavia (Bosnia, Serbia and Croatia), in Iraq and Afghanistan where, as the Chief Planner in Helmand Province, he was awarded the US Bronze Star.

Colonel Charles Wallace is the new Lord Lieutenant for Stirling and Falkirk. Pic: ContributedColonel Charles Wallace is the new Lord Lieutenant for Stirling and Falkirk. Pic: Contributed
Colonel Charles Wallace is the new Lord Lieutenant for Stirling and Falkirk. Pic: Contributed

From 2018 to 2022, he was the Scottish Veterans Commissioner and focused on addressing challenges faced by individuals and their families after military service as they transitioned into civilian life.

He has been the chairman of the Scottish Veterans Fund Panel and of the Highland and Lowland Brigades Club, as well as the vice chairman (Army) for the Highland Reserve Forces and Cadets Association.

The new Lord Lieutenant is currently the secretary to the King’s Body Guard for Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers. This role saw him involved in organising over 390 Archers during the period of Mourning and State Funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth in Scotland and London in 2022 and for the King’s Coronation in 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As Lord Lieutenant, he will represent King Charles at events across Stirling and Falkirk.

He will also being involved in arranging and escorting Royal visits, assessing nominations for the King’s Awards for Voluntary Service, presenting awards and honours on behalf of His Majesty, and officiating at Citizenship ceremonies.

Colonel Wallace lives in Blairdrummond with his family.

Mr Simpson retired on February 15 when he turned 75.

Related topics:FalkirkIraq

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice