Cold war: Swim schools in jeopardy as Falkirk Council turns heating down in school pool

According to Water Babies and Turtle Tots, both schools could lose more than £100,000 in income between them through cancellations at one pool venue – Braes High School – because the thermostat has been dropped by almost three degrees.

They say, in order to save on energy costs, the council has lowered the Braes High pool temperature from 31°C to under 29°C – taking it below the 30°C required by

safety standards to allow babies, toddlers and young children in lessons.

The swim schools claim the temperature drop at the pool is costing them money (Picture: Submitted)

Earlier this year both Water Babies and Turtle Tots joined the campaigners to stop Falkirk Council closing school swimming pools open amid council budget cuts.

However, now they say classes have had to be cancelled and temporarily halted at Braes High as the groups attempt to persuade council management to reverse the move.

Water Babies stated it has used Braes, and other Falkirk schools, for almost 10 years but now faces being unable to continue or start new classes at the venue due to

the temperature.

Owner Wendy Lambie said: “Small businesses like ours cannot cope with such a widespread cancellation of lessons, and refunds to customers. We have offered to

meet the council and share some of our company’s own research into efficiently saving costs without turning own the pool temperature.

"That has gone in vain. In the meantime, children aren’t going swimming, parents aren’t spending time with their little ones, and the pool is sitting empty, and cold, because we can’t use it as it is.

"Something needs to give.”

Karen Taylor, who owns the Turtle Tots franchise, added: “There’s also the social impact to think about and young children missing out the opportunity to learn an

important life skill.”

According to the swim schools, more than 140 swimmers between the ages of three months and six years attend classes with Water Babies and Turtle Tots every Sunday at Braes High.

The UK’s Pool Water Treatment Advisory Group (PWTAG) recommends temperatures of between 29 to 31°C for venues that teach older children, and 30 to 32°C for babies and younger children.

Local residents and angry parents have started an online petition to force a U-turn on the temperature decrease and it already has 200 signatures.

Bobby Kirby, a parent of one of children who attend Sunday swimming classes, said: “The sudden decision by Falkirk Council seems arbitrary and lacks consideration for the well-being of its youngest citizens.

“We call upon the council to reconsider and consult with experts in the field of child development, swimming instruction and pool safety to determine a more suitable

temperature range that accommodates the needs of all users.”

Another parent, Alisha Walker, added: “At 29°C it’s just too cold for wee ones. They can’t regulate their body temperature like adults can and they stay cold for a while afterwards.

"It isn’t humane.”