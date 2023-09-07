News you can trust since 1845
Cold War: Falkirk Council response to pool temperature row - it's not our fault

Falkirk Council has responded to two local swim schools’ claim their future is in doubt because they believed the local authority lowered the heating levels in a high school swimming pool as a cost cutting measure.
By James Trimble
Published 7th Sep 2023, 08:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 08:40 BST
According to Water Babies and Turtle Tots, both schools could lose more than £100,000 in income between them through cancellations at one pool venue – Braes High School – because the thermostat has been dropped by almost three degrees.

They say, in order to save on energy costs, the council has lowered the Braes High pool temperature from 31°C to under 29°C – taking it below the 30°C required by

safety standards to allow babies, toddlers and young children in lessons.

The swim schools claim the temperature drop at the pool is costing them money (Picture: Submitted)The swim schools claim the temperature drop at the pool is costing them money (Picture: Submitted)
However, the council responded, stating it was not actually their decision to lower the temperature.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “All Falkirk secondary school pools are heated to 29°C. The organisations mentioned let the pools directly from Class98 via a

commercial arrangement and as such Falkirk Council have no direct involvement.”

Class 98 Ltd is listed as a “construction of commercial buildings” firm which manages “real estate on a fee or contract basis”.

Earlier this year both Water Babies and Turtle Tots joined the campaigners to stop Falkirk Council closing school swimming pools open amid council budget cuts.

Owners of the two swim schools said they had been looking to arrange a meeting with Falkirk Council regarding the pool temperatures, now the council has stated it should get in touch with Class 98 Ltd and talk to them.

