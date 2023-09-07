Cold War: Falkirk Council response to pool temperature row - it's not our fault

Watch more videos on Shots!

According to Water Babies and Turtle Tots, both schools could lose more than £100,000 in income between them through cancellations at one pool venue – Braes High School – because the thermostat has been dropped by almost three degrees.

They say, in order to save on energy costs, the council has lowered the Braes High pool temperature from 31°C to under 29°C – taking it below the 30°C required by

safety standards to allow babies, toddlers and young children in lessons.

The swim schools claim the temperature drop at the pool is costing them money (Picture: Submitted)

However, the council responded, stating it was not actually their decision to lower the temperature.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “All Falkirk secondary school pools are heated to 29°C. The organisations mentioned let the pools directly from Class98 via a

commercial arrangement and as such Falkirk Council have no direct involvement.”

Class 98 Ltd is listed as a “construction of commercial buildings” firm which manages “real estate on a fee or contract basis”.

Earlier this year both Water Babies and Turtle Tots joined the campaigners to stop Falkirk Council closing school swimming pools open amid council budget cuts.