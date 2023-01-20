Cold Dip Commando brings his challenge to South Queensferry on Saturday

Tim Crossin (58) has been diagnosed with cancer four times. He admits that, having faced many challenges in his life, undergoing chemotherapy and living with cancer since 2016 is probably one of the hardest.

He said: “In 2016, I was diagnosed with stage one non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. I was informed that treatment wasn’t necessary and put on a watch and wait program.

“However, a week before Christmas 2018, I was told that my cancer had become Stage 4. It had spreed to my stomach, spleen, throat and the bone in my upper right arm. If I didn’t start chemotherapy immediately, I had six to 12 months to live – treatment started the next day.

"Living with cancer for six years has tested me emotionally and pushed me to my mental and physical limit.

“I am lucky, though, as I have had support from my girlfriend, my family and friends and the family of the Royal Marines through it all.”

Tim joined the Commandos in 1980 at the age of 16. After 18 years’ serving around the globe, he left to become a personal trainer and massage therapist.

However, an old Marine buddy asked Tim to join him in Iraq as a bodyguard for the British Foreign Office.

That job took him to Iraq, Afghanistan, Africa, the USA and Europe – protecting politicians, diplomats, and sporting stars/celebrities.

Then came the cancer diagnosis. He underwent five cycles of chemotherapy and three stretches in hospital; while it dramatically reduced, he was told the non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma would always be there.

Unfortunately, Tim was then diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and had to start more invasive chemotherapy, three weeks before Christmas 2020.

In November 2021, a routine scan showed the cancer had returned to his stomach and spleen – he needed a stem cell transplant.

Tim said: “Just two weeks before Christmas in 2022, I was diagnosed with a fourth cancer. The stem cell transplant didn’t work and the cancer is back in my esophagus, spleen and liver.”

Following his second cancer diagnosis, Tim started going down to his local beach to watch the sunrise and enjoy a dip. That inspired him to kick start 2023 with an extraordinary challenge and become known as the Cold Dip Commando.

Kicking off in his home town on January 1, he is taking an ‘extreme cold swim’ in 31 locations around the UK in the 31 days of January.

The aim was to raise £10,000 for the Royal Marines Charity, Lymphoma Action and Rock 2 Recovery. That target was met in seven days; he’s now raised £17,249.

Tomorrow, he and around 30 former Commandos and locals will be plunging into the Forth at South Queensferry – all welcome!

Spectators are also welcome and bucket collections will be doing the rounds. The swim is scheduled for around 1pm.

The Stag Hotel has invited Tim and all former Royal Marines for a complimentary dram of whiskey afterwards.