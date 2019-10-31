Coffee break at ADL in Camelon helps cancer charity Macmillan

Having a coffee break in their bus factory saw Alexander Dennis Ltd staff raise thousands of pounds for a worthy cause.

For over five years the company has been supporting the Macmillan cancer charity.

By taking part in this year’s Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Morning in September they raised £3142.10 – making their total to date an impressive £15,000.

Macmillan fundraiser Michelle Campbell popped along to the factory in Glasgow Road, Camelon to accept the cheque from Stephen Cartwright and his colleagues.

Michelle said: “We would like to thank everyone for all their support over the years. As well as bringing in some much-needed funds, it has helped raise awareness of our charity in the local area.”

Macmillan has been helping people through cancer for the last 100 years. It can help you get the support you need to take care of your health, protect your personal relationships and deal with money and work worries.

It can also help you find your best way through from the moment of diagnosis, so you’re able to live life as fully as you can.

For information, support or just someone to talk to, call 0808 808 00 00 or visit macmillan.org.uk.