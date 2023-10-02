News you can trust since 1845
'Cockney Bob Dylan' blows into town: Gary 'Guitar' Lammin set to jam in Falkirk

The frontman of punk supergroup Bermondsey Joyriders will pull up and play for punters at Behind the Wall later this month.
By James Trimble
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 15:54 BST
In a bold bit of gig promotion, the main man at Falkirk music fanzine Razur Cuts, Derek Steel, has managed to entice Gary "Guitar” Lammin to return north of the border for some live dates.

The London troubadour will be leaving his fellow Bermondsey Joyriders behind to perform a solo acoustic set at BTW on Friday, October 20.

Derek said: “Gary has worked with several top punk rock names, including Joe Strummer, and Glenn Matlock, and is currently working on the development of a rock theatre play with Mick Jones of The Clash.

Bermondsey Joyrider Gary 'Guitar' Lammin will be playing a solo acoustic show at BTW (Picture: Nicola Qureshi)Bermondsey Joyrider Gary 'Guitar' Lammin will be playing a solo acoustic show at BTW (Picture: Nicola Qureshi)
Bermondsey Joyrider Gary 'Guitar' Lammin will be playing a solo acoustic show at BTW (Picture: Nicola Qureshi)
Promotor Del Steel of Razur Cuts Magazine says " I first became aware of Gary's songwriting when The Bermondsey Joyriders – the glam rock band he plays for – first came to Scotland several years ago.

"He’s a great song writer and a natural rock ‘n’ roll performer – he has a kind of Cockney Bob Dylan style. It's taken me some time to get a date for Gary to play Scotland again.

“This time he has agreed to come back to play a solo set and Behind The Wall Club is the perfect setting for this. All of us at Razur Cuts Magazine are excited about the upcoming gig on October 20.”

Support comes from those “wise boys of the folk noise”, local band Brogeal – Daniel Harkins, Sam McMillan, Euan Mundie and Aidan Callaghan.

Visit the BTW Facebook page for more information.

