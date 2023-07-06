Most recently the building in Grangemouth Road has been run as Coasters Sports Arena and has four FIFA grade five-a-side pitches.

But today property agent Savills has announced it has begun marketing the 5.8 acre site, including the arena and surrounding land in the heart of Falkirk.

They stated: “Located on Grangemouth Road, around 1km east of the town centre, the site has development potential for a range of residential, commercial and leisure uses. Nearby amenities include Victoria Park, Victoria Primary School, Helix Park and Central Retail Park.

An aerial view of the former ice rink and indoor football centre being put on the market. Pic: Savills

Savills’ Richard Cottingham said, “Given the proximity of the town centre, abundance of local parkland, convenient access to local amenities and excellent transport links, including Falkirk Grahamston railway station, we expect strong interest for the site from both housebuilders and developers of other uses.”

Offers are invited for the site with further information available to interested parties from the selling agents. Their website says the price is available on application but they are looking for offers for the entire site.

Falkirk Ice Rink was the brainchild of several prominent local businessmen back in the late 1930s and a speedy building project saw it officially opened on November 30, 1938 by the Earl of Stair, the president of the Royal Caledonian Curling Club, who threw the first stone. Later that evening a crowd of 4000 saw an ice hockey match between the Falkirk Lions and Perth Panthers.

For the next 40 years the building was used for skating, curling and ice hockey, but was also used for other sports including boxing and even a horse show. However, with the refrigeration machinery coming to the end of its lifespan and the cost to replace expensive, the decision was taken in 1977 to close the rink.

Coasters Sports Arena has been put up for sale. Pic: Michael Gillen