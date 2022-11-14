Supporting a wide range of projects, activities, community groups and charities in areas where Co-op stores and Funeralcare are based, the Local Community Fund specifially looks to help initiatives which enable people to access food and co-operate together to feed everyone, help improve people's mental well-being and offer young people opportunities to develop new skills and make a difference in their community.

A Co-op spokesperson said: “Every time a Co-op Member purchases selected Co-op products and services the Co-op donates 2p for every £1 spent to like minded organisations. Since 2016 Co-op Members throughout the UK have raised £117 million.

"Last week some of the local causes supported by Carron and Laurieston Food stores and Grangemouth and Falkirk Funeralcare were able to join in the celebrations. The six causes supported last year received a total of £7065.

Forth Valley Sensory Centre is just one organisation to benefit from the Co-op Local Community Fund

"Member pioneer Susan Jackson was delighted to visit Camelon Community Centre and Laurieston Welfare Centre to present the cheque in person, while Forth Valley Sensory Centre hosted a tour for Susan, Member Pioneer Co-ordinator, Charlie McArthur and Funeral Director Finlay Mcpherson.

"Morag Paterson, store manager of Carron Co- op, was also delighted to welcome the Rainbow Women's Muslim Group to Carron store. Other causes that benefited in the area were Busy Bees Nursery in Grangemouth and Camelon Pipe Band.”

For the coming year the local causes being supported are Central Wellbeing SCIO, Falkirk Mental Health Association and Grangemouth Sea Cadets.If you are interested in finding out more about being part of the next round of the Co-op Local Community fund then you can get in touch with Member Pioneer, Susan Jackson at [email protected] or visit the website .

If people would like to support the causes for this year they can do so by becoming a Co-op member for just a £1 and they will also be able to make savings when they buy selected Co-op products and services.

