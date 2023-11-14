Kind-hearted staff at Grangemouth Co-op Funeralcare are thinking of others this Christmas.

As part of their work in supporting the community, staff at the funeral parlour in Bo’ness Road have launched a Christmas appeal in support of Grangemouth Community Pantry and The Salvation Army.

They are looking for toys and gifts to help families this Christmas who otherwise may not be able to afford to enjoy the festive period.

Staff have volunteered to be a drop off for new children’s toys and also gifts for the 12 to 16 year olds who are often forgotten.