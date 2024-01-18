News you can trust since 1845
Clucky beggars: Animal lovers will head to Denny this weekend to give a hen a home

People have jumped at the chance to flock to Denny this weekend to adopt a former commercial hen and let it live out its remaining years in peace and tranquillity as a beloved family pet.
By James Trimble
Published 18th Jan 2024, 15:08 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 15:08 GMT
The Denny branch of the British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) is holding its latest re-homing event on Saturday, January 20, with 100 homeless hens waiting for new owners to take them to their “retirement garden”.

One person who gave a hen a home stated: “We’ve had a few from there over the years. Some are in a horrible state physically and mentally. It's really fulfilling helping them and watching them grow strong and go from terrified hens that run and hide, into happy wee hens that run up to you.”

People need to visit the website to register your details for this event or receive notification of future events.

They can also visit the Facebook page for more information.

