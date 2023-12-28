News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Clubbers see out the year in style at Falkirk venues this Hogmanay

If you want to say goodbye to 2023 in the company of other like minded party people then Falkirk is the place to be this Hogmanay.
By James Trimble
Published 28th Dec 2023, 17:46 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 17:46 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The town’s most popular night spots will be heaving on December 31 as Falkirk Bairns get ready to bid a fond farewell to the year.

And with the top turns on offer locally it makes no sense to travel further afield to Glasgow, Edinburgh or … urrggg … Stirling.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

City, in Princes Street, will be moving to the sounds of headliner Billy Gillies and a host of other talented deck talent from 8pm to 4am, while Depot, in Burnbank Road, will feature I Am A Raver with Love Inc and Micky Modelle from 10pm to 4am.

City nightclub is just one of the top venues people can party in while the see in the New YearCity nightclub is just one of the top venues people can party in while the see in the New Year
City nightclub is just one of the top venues people can party in while the see in the New Year

The Maniqui, in Meadow Street, will also be jumping from 11pm to 4am and Melville Street’s Behind the Wall, as always, will be available to socialise in from early doors until the bells chime midnight and beyond.

Related topics:FalkirkEdinburghGlasgow