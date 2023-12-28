Clubbers see out the year in style at Falkirk venues this Hogmanay
The town’s most popular night spots will be heaving on December 31 as Falkirk Bairns get ready to bid a fond farewell to the year.
And with the top turns on offer locally it makes no sense to travel further afield to Glasgow, Edinburgh or … urrggg … Stirling.
City, in Princes Street, will be moving to the sounds of headliner Billy Gillies and a host of other talented deck talent from 8pm to 4am, while Depot, in Burnbank Road, will feature I Am A Raver with Love Inc and Micky Modelle from 10pm to 4am.
The Maniqui, in Meadow Street, will also be jumping from 11pm to 4am and Melville Street’s Behind the Wall, as always, will be available to socialise in from early doors until the bells chime midnight and beyond.