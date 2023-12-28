If you want to say goodbye to 2023 in the company of other like minded party people then Falkirk is the place to be this Hogmanay.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The town’s most popular night spots will be heaving on December 31 as Falkirk Bairns get ready to bid a fond farewell to the year.

And with the top turns on offer locally it makes no sense to travel further afield to Glasgow, Edinburgh or … urrggg … Stirling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City, in Princes Street, will be moving to the sounds of headliner Billy Gillies and a host of other talented deck talent from 8pm to 4am, while Depot, in Burnbank Road, will feature I Am A Raver with Love Inc and Micky Modelle from 10pm to 4am.

City nightclub is just one of the top venues people can party in while the see in the New Year