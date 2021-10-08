Closing down sale as Falkirk area Salvation Army shop shuts

The charity shop in South Street, Bo’ness is now shut, but it will be opening its doors to customers one last time on Friday, October 15.

A Bo’ness Salvation Army spokesperson said: “As many of you will have noticed our charity shop on South Street, Bo'ness has unfortunately closed for good. This

decision was certainly not taken lightly – much time, thought and effort went into sustaining the shop but it simply wasn't viable.

There were many happy times at the Salvation Army shop in Bo'ness over the years but sadly it has now closed down

"We have met some lovely, loyal customers over the years and we are very thankful for that. The shop is now closed, but we are opening for one last day for a clearance sale – everything must go.”

The shop will be open on next Friday between 9am and 2pm.

