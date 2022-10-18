Now in its fifth year, the annual writing contest is open to story, poetry and comic entries from authors of all ages an any topic they chose. You can write a story, poem or – new for this year – a comic.

As long as you live, work, study, or regularly visit the Falkirk area you can enter one of the five categories which include under eight years and a family entry.

There is also a great prize for schools who can win a visit from an author, illustrator, or poet during Book Week Scotland which runs from November 14-18.

Falkirk Libraries Writing Rammy prizewinners from 2018 with author Helen MacKinven

It will go to one school which participates in the Writing Rammy with all the school entries entered into a draw – the more entries from your school, the greater the chance of winning the visit. The pupil whose entry is pulled out in the draw will also win a prize.

The winning entries will appear in the Libby app, in eBook and audiobook. To see last year’s entries visit here

Writing Rammy winners will receive their prize at a celebration ceremony during Book Week Scotland. They’ll also have the chance to read their entry aloud if they choose.

The closing date is midnight on Saturday, October 22 for entries being emailed to [email protected] or 3pm on Saturday if you are handing in entries to any Falkirk Council library.

Advertisement Hide Ad