On Thursday, February 2 there will be a special screening of the film The Letter: A Message for Our Earth’ in Larbert East Church. It is being organised by Larbert East and Our Lady and St Bernadette’s.

Released last October at the Vatican on the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the film documentary surpassed one million views in only three days and three million in one week. The documentary is about our planetary catastrophe and its impact on people globally and on our environment.

Nicolas Brown directed and co-produced the film by Laudato Si' Movement and Off the Fence, winner of the 2021 Best Documentary Oscar for My Octopus Teacher.

The group invited to the Vatican with Dr Lorna Gold, second right

The Letter documentary tells the story of several leaders, committed to ecological and social causes who travel to discuss the encyclical letter Laudato Si' with Pope Francis.

They include an Indigenous leader from the Amazon, a Senegalese climate refugee, a teenage youth activist from India and a married pair of scientists from Hawaii. Their exclusive dialogue with the Pope, included in the film, offers a revealing glimpse into Pope Francis' personal history. The film also features Dr Lorna Gold, chair of the international group Laudato Si’, who came from Falkirk and now lives in Ireland.

