Climate change: Falkirk young people join global climate strike

They will be linking up with young people around the world in a global climate strike demanding urgent action to tackle the worsening climate crisis.

The Falkirk climate strike is being organised by Friends of the Earth Falkirk and Fridays for Future Scotland, a group of young people in Scotland who are inspired by the climate activism of Greta Thunberg.

The Global Climate Strike is expected to take place in 85 countries and which is calling on countries to prioritise ‘People Not Profit’.

Falkirk young people will join climate protest

Campaigners in Falkirk will also call on the Falkirk Pension Fund, which is run by Falkirk Council, to end its investments in the coal, oil and gas companies which are fuelling climate breakdown.

Organisers said the strike will include an information stall, banners and discussions about how people can take action to protect the climate.

