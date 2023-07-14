News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Climate Camp: Activists kayak past Police Scotland to occupy Ineos oil terminal

Climate Camp activists got around the Police Scotland patrols by kayaking to the Ineos Grangemouth oil terminal this morning to get their environmental message across.
By James Trimble
Published 14th Jul 2023, 13:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 13:31 BST

As the Climate Camp began to take shape and welcome more arrivals just over a mile or so away in Kinneil Estate, in Bo’ness, the action was kicking off in the River Forth.

Four activists kayaked into the water beneath the oil terminal at Hound Point and held banners aloft reading and "Resist and Renew". One person managed to enter the

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

terminal itself and held a banner reading "Ineos: profiting from poverty and pollution".

Activists took to kayaks to get their environmental message across at the Ineos oil terminal (Picture: Mark Richards - Aurora Imaging)Activists took to kayaks to get their environmental message across at the Ineos oil terminal (Picture: Mark Richards - Aurora Imaging)
Activists took to kayaks to get their environmental message across at the Ineos oil terminal (Picture: Mark Richards - Aurora Imaging)
Most Popular

Climate Camp Scotland stated all four activists returned to land safely and there were no arrests at this time.

One of the activists – a website developer – who took part in occupation, said: “Hound Point Terminal is where Ineos exports oil out of the country making a fortune for

its owner, Jim Ratcliffe. No-one else benefits from this.

"The workers at Ineos don’t benefit, the communities of Grangemouth don’t benefit and our lands and seas don’t benefit. The climate and energy crisis are already

Activists Kayak to Ineos oil terminal to get their environmental message across (Picture: submitted)Activists Kayak to Ineos oil terminal to get their environmental message across (Picture: submitted)
Activists Kayak to Ineos oil terminal to get their environmental message across (Picture: submitted)

hitting us hard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We have to work together across all communities for a better future."

This is the first example of the activism which organiser stated would happen while the Climate Camp was in place. More actions – including a “day of resistance” against Ineos – are reportedly due to take place over the weekend, before the camp closes on Monday afternoon.

Ineos had earlier urged “those at the camp will consider the safety of themselves and be respectful to the town and those around them whilst enjoying a peaceful event”.

Related topics:IneosPolice ScotlandGrangemouthJim RatcliffeRiver ForthBo'ness