Climate Camp: Activists kayak past Police Scotland to occupy Ineos oil terminal

As the Climate Camp began to take shape and welcome more arrivals just over a mile or so away in Kinneil Estate, in Bo’ness, the action was kicking off in the River Forth.

Four activists kayaked into the water beneath the oil terminal at Hound Point and held banners aloft reading and "Resist and Renew". One person managed to enter the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

terminal itself and held a banner reading "Ineos: profiting from poverty and pollution".

Activists took to kayaks to get their environmental message across at the Ineos oil terminal (Picture: Mark Richards - Aurora Imaging)

Climate Camp Scotland stated all four activists returned to land safely and there were no arrests at this time.

One of the activists – a website developer – who took part in occupation, said: “Hound Point Terminal is where Ineos exports oil out of the country making a fortune for

its owner, Jim Ratcliffe. No-one else benefits from this.

"The workers at Ineos don’t benefit, the communities of Grangemouth don’t benefit and our lands and seas don’t benefit. The climate and energy crisis are already

Activists Kayak to Ineos oil terminal to get their environmental message across (Picture: submitted)

hitting us hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to work together across all communities for a better future."

This is the first example of the activism which organiser stated would happen while the Climate Camp was in place. More actions – including a “day of resistance” against Ineos – are reportedly due to take place over the weekend, before the camp closes on Monday afternoon.