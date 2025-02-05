Clients give Strathcarron's Creative Homecare the thumbs up

A homecare social enterprise which ploughs its profits back into Strathcarron Hospice has been praised by its clients.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Creative Homecare has been awarded excellent ratings by the Care Inspectorate for two years in a row – and now the people who benefit from the service have had their say.

Clients have rated it “very good” across every area in a recent survey of users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret Foy, Creative Homecare business development manager, said: "Our staff thrive to give the best care, support and experience possible for all our customers. This survey feedback is testament to their commitment and dedication and I would like to thank them for everything they do for the service."

Clients have given Strathcarron Hospice's Creative Homecare service the thumbs up. Pic: Contributed

Feedback from clients included: “My dad is so much happier having switched to Creative Homecare. With the care he is receiving, he’s really perked up and enjoys the chat with the staff as well as how well they look after him.”

Another said: “Makes a huge difference - especially for my mum. She speaks to someone else and gets a chat. For me, it’s peace of mind knowing mum is getting the best care.”

Others commented: “The staff are wonderful with dad – they have got to know him well and make him feel comfortable and we as a family know he is being well looked after” and “it has made a great difference to my quality of life.”

Strathcarron Hospice needs to raise around £116,000 a week to provide all our services, which are free to those who use them across our local communities.