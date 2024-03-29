Cleaning up: Falkirk woman picks up £100 for picking up litter in her local area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Laura Acheson pocketed the cash for taking part in Keep Scotland Beautiful's LitterLotto partnership and downloading the app to

Launched in November 2022, the partnership’s app offers monthly prizes to encourage more people to bin their litter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura said it was the app which initially encouraged her to pick up more litter, but now she does it regularly with her son Tommy.

Laura Acheson earned herself £100 for picking up rubbish thanks to Keep Scotland Beautiful's LitterLotto app(Picture: Submitted)

“I definitely made it part of my routine," she said. "I have a wee boy who’s disabled and we like to go walks together so it’s just became a habit now to pick up litter.

“Tommy picks up litter as well, he finds it quite fun to do.

“I keep mentioning the app to friends and family too and they’ve started using it as well so it’s definitely encouraging others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Tommy already on board, Laura believes the positive incentive will go a long way towards addressing the country’s litter emergency.

She said: “Having the motivation that you’re collecting points on the way, entering draws and win money definitely makes you feel like you’re making a difference but you’re also getting something nice for it as well.

“Getting the younger ones involved and making it fun for them will definitely help, it’ll motivate them and hopefully they’ll grow up with the mindset to bin everything and not drop litter on the streets.”

Heather McLaughlin, campaigns coordinator at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I’m delighted to see that Laura has been rewarded for doing the right thing through our partnership with LitterLotto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This collaboration is all about encouraging people to help tackle the country’s litter emergency and it’s brilliant to see people across the country continuing their efforts to keep Scotland beautiful."

Keep Scotland Beautiful’s 2024 Spring Clean challenge is currently underway and people can visit the LitterLotto website for more information on how to turn trash into cash and help reverse Scotland’s litter emergency.