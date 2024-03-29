Cleaning up: Falkirk woman picks up £100 for picking up litter in her local area
and live on Freeview channel 276
Laura Acheson pocketed the cash for taking part in Keep Scotland Beautiful's LitterLotto partnership and downloading the app to
Launched in November 2022, the partnership’s app offers monthly prizes to encourage more people to bin their litter.
Laura said it was the app which initially encouraged her to pick up more litter, but now she does it regularly with her son Tommy.
“I definitely made it part of my routine," she said. "I have a wee boy who’s disabled and we like to go walks together so it’s just became a habit now to pick up litter.
“Tommy picks up litter as well, he finds it quite fun to do.
“I keep mentioning the app to friends and family too and they’ve started using it as well so it’s definitely encouraging others.”
With Tommy already on board, Laura believes the positive incentive will go a long way towards addressing the country’s litter emergency.
She said: “Having the motivation that you’re collecting points on the way, entering draws and win money definitely makes you feel like you’re making a difference but you’re also getting something nice for it as well.
“Getting the younger ones involved and making it fun for them will definitely help, it’ll motivate them and hopefully they’ll grow up with the mindset to bin everything and not drop litter on the streets.”
Heather McLaughlin, campaigns coordinator at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I’m delighted to see that Laura has been rewarded for doing the right thing through our partnership with LitterLotto.
“This collaboration is all about encouraging people to help tackle the country’s litter emergency and it’s brilliant to see people across the country continuing their efforts to keep Scotland beautiful."
Keep Scotland Beautiful’s 2024 Spring Clean challenge is currently underway and people can visit the LitterLotto website for more information on how to turn trash into cash and help reverse Scotland’s litter emergency.
The LitterLotto app is available to download for free on the App Store and Android Store.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.