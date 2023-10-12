Clean fresh start for new shop opening in Grangemouth on Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th will be a lucky day for Elite Cleaning Services and its customers when the business opens its new shop in Grangemouth.

The premises, located in Dundas Street, will be opening in two phases due to equipment delays.

An Elite Cleaning Services spokesperson said: “On Friday from 11am people can stock up on all their Spanish cleaning supplies and from next week we will open the ironing/laundry service.

"If there’s something you like that isn’t in stock, please let us know and we will widen the range – we are starting with a smaller range of all the favourites. We look forward to welcoming you all for all your cleaning needs.”

The new Elite Cleaning Services shop opens its doors for the first time on Friday, October 13 (Picture: Submitted)

While the Dundas Street shop is new. Elite Cleaning Services has been operating for a number of years, providing cleaning services for homes and workplaces throughout the Forth Valley area.