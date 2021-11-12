Classic music quartet Alkyona appearing in Falkirk's Trinity Church

The Alkyona Quartet will be performing at Falkirk Trinity Church on Friday, November 19.

They are Tunnell Trust Award Holders 2020/21 and Making Music Selected Artists 2020-2021, and have performed in many leading UK venues including St Martin-in-the-Fields, St John Smith Square and the Royal Albert Hall. The quartet are currently Musicians in Residence at Leighton House Museum.

Alkyona Quartet

The quartet is made up of Emma Purslow - violin, Marike Kruup - violin, Joe Fisher - viola and Jobine Siekman – cello. They are based in London and perform all over Europe.

Their progamme for the evening, which begins at 7.30pm, is: Franz Schubert - String Quartet No. 13 in A minor (the Rosamunde Quartet) and Leoš Janáček - String Quartet No. 2, "Intimate Letters".

Tickets here or at the door.

