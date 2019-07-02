Clara-Belle Angela Tetsill was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on March 15, 2019. She weighed 2lbs 14oz.

THE PARENT: Chloe Tetsill (21), is a carer for her sister. She is from Grangemouth.

THE PREGNANCY: Chloe says the pregnancy was great for the first six months. However, after that things changed because there was a complication as the baby had too much fluid around her.

THE BIRTH: The birth was great despite Clara-Belle being nine weeks six days early. Chloe went into silent labour without realising what was happening.

THE NAME: She wanted a name that began with a ‘c’ like her and wanted a name which was double barrelled so she came up with Clara-Belle

THE BABY: Clara-Belle is a happy and content baby, who is doing very well.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Angela and Steven Tetsill are both from Langlees.

THANKS: Chloe would like to thank her mum and dad for all the support throughout the pregnancy, the birth and up until this moment.