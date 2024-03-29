Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Provost Cathy Muldoon hosted a civic reception for People’s Ford Boghall and Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band and West Lothian Schools Pipe Band recently.

The Boghall and Bathgate band were crowned the best pipe band in the world for the first time in their 50-year history last year.

West Lothian Schools Pipe Band was formed in 2011 and achieved a superb second place in the Novice Juvenile A category for the third time last year.

School band members have been honoured for their efforts.

Both bands attended West Lothian Civic Centre for the reception, celebrating their remarkable accomplishments.

Invited guests were treated to performances from both bands, with certificates presented to mark the occasion.

Provost Cathy Muldoon said: “It was a huge honour to be able to recognise the bands on behalf of the people of West Lothian.

“Huge congratulations to Pipe-Major Ross Harvey and all the band members for fulfilling their ultimate ambition of winning ‘The Worlds’.

“There is no bigger trophy in the pipe band world, so to bring it back to West Lothian for the first time is a truly incredible achievement.

“West Lothian Schools Pipe Band have come a long way in their short life, so another second-place finish in their grade is a superb achievement.