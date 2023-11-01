A radical plan which could see many Church of Scotland congregations across Falkirk district amalgamated and churches closed has yet to find approval.

The draft proposals would eventually see only one church to serve Falkirk and Camelon; two for Denny; one for Grangemouth; and one for Airth and Larbert. Many of the churches where people have worshipped for generations would then be deemed surplus to requirements.

With falling membership numbers and a shortage of people joining the ministry, the Church faces reduced income and resources to maintain its current infrastructure in Scotland.

Church leasers were tasked with coming up with mission plans to look at how they could continue to serve the people in their parishes.

Bainsford Parish Church is one of many buildings facing closure. Picture: Michael Gillen.

This area is part of the Presbytery of Forth Valley and Clydesdale which was formed from the former Presbyteries of Falkirk, Hamilton and Lanark.

A draft mission plan was drawn up which stated: “Our planning needs to be honest about our context. There is nothing to be gained by denying that we have less resources, fewer ministers, too many ageing buildings, strained finances, and often tired office-bearers struggling to maintain structures designed in another age. Some will say that this plan is really all about cuts. Well, yes, in a sense it is. But as we seek to make those inevitable cuts, how do we prune in a way that best shapes us for mission?”

The draft was presented to members at the end of September but then scheduled meetings for September 28 and October 2 were cancelled at short notice with the mission plan action group asked to look again at their proposals and to provide more details.

However, the plan is already long overdue according to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland’s timetable and it should have been completed over ten months ago.

Some of the proposals in the draft plan would happen in different phases, including a union with Bonnybridge St Helen’s and either Denny Westpark or Dunipace, with the other congregation uniting in the second phase. Also in this area Denny Old and Haggs would unite.

Parish churches in Blackbraes & Shieldhill, Muiravonside, Brightons and Slammann would be united into one charge worshipping in the current Brightons Church.

It is proposed Laurieston, Redding & Westquarter and Polmont Old would be united into a single charge with Redding & Westquarter Church the main place of worship.

In Grangemouth the proposal is for Zetland and Abbotsgrange to form a union with Zetland as the main place of workship, then in phase two the union would take place with Kirk of the Holy Rood and again Zetland would be the building used for worship.

Bo’ness Old and Bo’ness St Andrews would be united, with the congregation worshipping in Bo’ness Old.

Bainsford Parish Church would be incorporated into the local ecumenical partnership at Grahamston United and its building closed.

In the heart of Falkirk, Trinity Church and Camelon would be united with the Camelon church and neighbouring Dorrator Road halls closed.

Airth, Larbert East, Larbert West, Larbert Old and Stenhouse & Carron would be united and Larbert East the main place of worship.

The outcome for two remaining congregations would see Bothkennar dissolved and at St Andrews West in Falkirk town centre would be dissolved when the present minister, Rev. Alastair Horne, retires and the building sold.

Rev. Bryan Kerr, depute clerk to the presbytery, said: “A draft was presented to presbytery in September and presbytery agreed to instruct the mission plan action group to provide further information to congregations on the outcomes provided within the draft plan which remains the basis for discussion.

"At this stage there is no firm timescale as to when the plan will be presented for discussion and approval of presbytery.