Church needs Falkirk Council's blessing to make changes to listed building

By James Trimble
Published 29th Oct 2025, 13:42 GMT
A local church hopes it is singing from the same hymn sheet as the local authority in terms of planning matters.

John Denholm lodged an application with Falkirk Council on October 21, which was subsequently validated on Wednesday, October 29, looking for listed building consent to move forward with plans to make internal and external alterations to Muiravonside Church, in Church Road, Maddiston.

The church featured in the planning system 20 years ago when Samuel Small was granted temporary permission on October 20, 2005 to make disabled adaptations at the premises.

Then, a few years later, Mr Small was also given listed building consent to repair, wet dash and re-paint the exterior of the church on June 22, 2011.

The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
Muiravonside Parish Church is a designated Grade B listed building, meaning it is of national importance. It was listed on April 23, 1979, and is recognized for its special architectural or historic interest.

