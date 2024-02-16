Church group looking for council's blessing to create place of worship in Camelon
Grace Church Larbert lodged a certificate of lawful use application on Tuesday, January 16 – which was subsequently validated on Thursday, February 15 – to use the premises at St Mary of Angels, 100 Glasgow Road, Camelon as a place of public worship or religious instruction or hold the social or recreational activities of a religious body.
The building was made in the 1960s and is A listed. It was home to the Catholic congregation of St Mary of the Angels.
On their website, Grace Church Larbert stated: “We are folk from Larbert, Stenhousemuir, Falkirk and throughout the surrounding area. We are young and old, and everything in between.
"We are new Christians, and people who have been believers for decades. But we're all learners, seeking to love and support one another as God makes us part of his one family.”