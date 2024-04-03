Church group gets council's blessing to continue using Camelon premises as place of worship
Grace Church Larbert lodged a certificate of lawful use application with Falkirk Council on January 16 – which was subsequently validated on February 15 – to use the premises at St Mary of Angels, 100 Glasgow Road, Camelon as a place of public worship or religious instruction or hold the social or recreational activities of a religious body.
Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, certified the existing use as lawful on Tuesday, April 2.
The building was made in the 1960s and is A listed. It was home to the Catholic congregation of St Mary of the Angels.
On their website, Grace Church Larbert stated: “We are folk from Larbert, Stenhousemuir, Falkirk and throughout the surrounding area. We are young and old, and everything in between.
"We are new Christians, and people who have been believers for decades."
