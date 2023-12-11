Church carol singers entertain shoppers in Grangemouth supermarket
Shoppers at Grangemouth’s Asda store were treated to a performance of festive songs on Saturday.
Members of the local church congregations came together at the weekend to bring some Christmas cheer to the supermarket for its staff and customers.
The carol singers, who came from churches across the Grangemouth area, were raising money for the charity Children’s Hospice Association Scotland (CHAS).
The port town’s store was not the only one in the local area to support community performers at the weekend with members from Larbert Churches Together also carol singing at the Stenhousemuir store.