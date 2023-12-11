Shoppers at Grangemouth’s Asda store were treated to a performance of festive songs on Saturday.

Carols were being sung in Grangemouth's Asda store on Saturday by members of local churches. (Pic: Scott Louden)

Members of the local church congregations came together at the weekend to bring some Christmas cheer to the supermarket for its staff and customers.

The carol singers, who came from churches across the Grangemouth area, were raising money for the charity Children’s Hospice Association Scotland (CHAS).