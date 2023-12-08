The Rotary Tree of Light in Linlithgow has been raising funds for good causes since 2016.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Linlithgow Grange, it has supported local charitable organisations every year since – and it’s back for 2023.

This year’s campaign kicked off when the town’s Christmas lights were switched on at the annual advent fayre on Saturday, November 25, and runs until the end of December.

Placed at the very heart of the community, the town’s Christmas tree at Linlithgow Cross will once again provide a focal point for both remembrance and celebration.

The Rotary Tree of Light will support three good causes this year.

Allan Robertson, Rotary Club tree team leader, said: “Primarily, it is a tree of remembrance – a beacon of light and hope in the bleakest of circumstances for some who look on Christmas with trepidation and even despair.

“However, the tree can also be a tree of celebration to toast a milestone event such as a significant anniversary or birthday or a new arrival.

“There will be many personal reasons to make dedications. Many, of course, are happy simply to give a donation in aid of the various good causes the event supports.

“For those who wish to do so, the names of the people who are to be acknowledged and the tributes written are displayed on panels encircling the base of the tree as well as on the dedicated Tree of Light website so that it can be shared with family and friends – wherever they are.

“Many dedications have already been made and can be viewed as you pass the tree.”

The club hopes that the big-hearted folk of Linlithgow will once again help raise a significant amount for various organisations working locally. This year, the club is proud to be support three charitable causes.

River Kids is a West Lothian-based children’s charity which supports disadvantaged children and their families by providing the children with opportunities to reach their full potential through educational, financial and emotional support, and volunteering and employment opportunities. It also delivers the West Lothian Toy Appeal.

Linlithgow and District Day Care Centre is a charity supporting frail, elderly people living in the area with varying degrees of dementia. It provides relief for families and carers, as well as a meeting place for groups and individuals to preserve their health and well-being.

Quiet Waters provides counselling and bereavement support services to help those in need find a constructive way forward with their problems. It provides face-to-face counselling sessions, as well as bereavement listening services, and the provision of training for its volunteers and external agencies.

The Rotary Club will be able to disburse any Gift Aid received through donations to all these good causes.

Allan added: “Thanks to sponsorship from Alan Steel Asset Management, Pacitti Jones, Stewart Electrical and Cala Homes East, every penny donated will go to the designated charities.”