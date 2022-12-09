Organised by the church’s fellowship leader Margaret Johnston, the Festival of Trees has been a much anticipated event on the local calendar since it was first introduced back in 2017.

This year, some 70 trees were set up last Wednesday – delivered as usual by Kevin Byle of EJ Gardening Services.

And from 10am to 10pm on Thursday hundreds of people from countless organisations in the town, as well as schools and nurseries, descended on the pews to decorate the tree allocated to them – based on this year’s theme, A Christmas Carol, past, present and future.

St Michael's Parish Church provides the perfect backdrop for this festive display. (All pics: Martin Brown)

The display was then open to the public from Friday to Sunday, paying £5 per person or £10 per family. The proceeds, along with the hot chocolate stand funds, will be split between the church's Aspire fund, to safeguard the Crown of Thorns, and 1st Step Linlithgow, a social enterprise that helps people in recovery.

Margaret was delighted with this year’s display and the number of visitors.

She said: “All of the town’s organisations get involved, far too many to name here, but they all loved decorating their tree.

"We had more than 2200 people through the doors over the course of the weekend and they were all enthralled by this year’s display.”

Each organisation was given their own tree to decorate within the church.

The church service took place as normal on Sunday and thereafter visitors were treated to entertainment too.

Margaret added: “We had a wonderful quartet, Quattro Voce, who performed along with Edinburgh Police Choir and Linlithgow Rugby Club’s Male Voice Choir.

"It created a wonderful atmosphere in the church and people took a pew, while enjoying the music and their hot chocolates.

"We'd like to thank to everyone who supported this year’s event – all those who decorated the trees, the entertainers and visitors. A big thanks must also go to the church volunteers who helped set up the trees.”

More than 2000 people paid to see this year's beautiful display in St Michael's Parish Church.

All the trees were purchased by locals and collected or distributed on Monday, to allow the church to go back to business as normal.

The display this year was indeed a joy to behold for everyone who visited the church.

Martin's aerial shot shows just how beautiful the interior looks all lit up!

Two local charities will benefit from the church's annual fundraising venture.

