News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Christmas shopping night in heart of Falkirk thanks to Glebe Street traders

A popular Christmas shopping event is again being organised by traders in the heart of Falkirk.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 20th Nov 2023, 11:59 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 11:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The first Glebe Street festive shopping night was held in 2015 and several have taken place since then.

This year traders in Glebe Street will host their festive shopping evening on Thursday, November 30 with shops open until 8pm.

Already signed up to take part are Scarlet Ribbons, Glebe Fashion, Honey Bee Boutique, and Centre Stage Dancewear, along with nearby McMaster Jewellers and Sisters and Misters.

Related topics:Falkirk