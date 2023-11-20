Christmas shopping night in heart of Falkirk thanks to Glebe Street traders
A popular Christmas shopping event is again being organised by traders in the heart of Falkirk.
The first Glebe Street festive shopping night was held in 2015 and several have taken place since then.
This year traders in Glebe Street will host their festive shopping evening on Thursday, November 30 with shops open until 8pm.
Already signed up to take part are Scarlet Ribbons, Glebe Fashion, Honey Bee Boutique, and Centre Stage Dancewear, along with nearby McMaster Jewellers and Sisters and Misters.