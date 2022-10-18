Held in the Larbert centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital, it takes place from 10am till 2pm on Saturday, November 19.

There will be lots of stalls for all those hoping to buy some Christmas gifts, as well as home baking, refreshments and entertainment.

Those attending will also be able to win great prizes in the raffles and tombola, and of course, it wouldn’t be a Christmas market without a visit from Santa.