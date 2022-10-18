News you can trust since 1845
Christmas market held by Maggie's Forth Valley

Make a date for Maggie’s Christmas Market being organised by the charity next month.

By Jill Buchanan
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 4:33pm

Held in the Larbert centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital, it takes place from 10am till 2pm on Saturday, November 19.

There will be lots of stalls for all those hoping to buy some Christmas gifts, as well as home baking, refreshments and entertainment.

Those attending will also be able to win great prizes in the raffles and tombola, and of course, it wouldn’t be a Christmas market without a visit from Santa.

Santa will be appearing at the Maggie's Christmas market
