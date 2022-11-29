Christmas lights to be switched on in Denny and Stenhousemuir
The sparkle of Christmas lights will come to two more Falkirk district communities this Saturday as Denny and Stenhousemuir stage their festive celebrations.
Entertainment from local performers and groups will get the crowds going at the events – and Santa will also be making an appearance in both towns.
There will also be a giant snow globe to give opportunities for some festive family photos, weather permitting.
In Denny the festivities will take place in the community space outside the library from 2pm to 4pm with the lights switched on at dusk.
Julie’s Dancetek, Denny Baptist Church Choir and the Strathcarron Singers will be among the day’s entertainment.
Local foodbank organisation ROOTS will have some favourite characters coming along and children will be able to have their face painted in the ROOTS mobile grotto.
Falkirk Round Table have also arranged for Father Christmas to stop by in his sleigh.
There will also be musical performances from The Voice UK winner Craig Eddie, Lauren Kyle and Scotland’s boyband, Just the Brave.
In Stenhousemuir, events run from 3pm to 5pm in the town centre.
Entertainment will be from Larbert Musical Theatre, Larbert High Pipe Band and Stenhouse School of Dance.
Performing on stage will be The Voice UK winner Craig Eddie, Dionne Hickey and Just the Brave.
Santa will also be in attendance thanks to Larbert Round Table.
The community events have been organised by Falkirk Delivers, who would like to thank all those partners who have helped with this year’s events including KLSB, ROOTS, Larbert Round Table and Falkirk Round Table.