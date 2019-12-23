Christmas fun for children in Grangemouth

A fabulous festive party was held in Grangemouth on Friday afternoon for a group of very grateful children.

Organised jointly by Kersiebank Community Project and Bowhouse Community Centre it proved to a be a great time for everyone.

The youngsters got the chance to dance, play games and then the highlight was a visit from Santa, who popped in from his task of helping Grangemouth Rotary Club raise much-needed funds for local charities.

Minnie Mouse and a few other cartoon characters who dropped in to join in the party and meet the children who ranged from babies to teenagers.