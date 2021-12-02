Christmas event: Organisers to host party for Camelon children

Last year the organisers of the area’s Winter Festival were forced to put their plans on hold due to the pandemic.

However, this week they revealed that they have pulled out all the stops to hold a Christmas party while still following all the covid guidelines.

Ann Henderson of Camelon Community Centre committee said: “It’s not been easy but we are really pleased to say that we will be holding a party for the children on Saturday, December 11.

"It won’t be as big an event as we’ve held previously but we are glad that we can do something this year.

"It will run from noon until 4pm and we hope to have our lantern parade at the end.”

The event will take place in the centre’s main hall in the Abercrombie Street building with parents and carers able to wait in the cafe area.

