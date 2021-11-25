Christmas event for all the family at The Falkirk Wheel
Get into the festive spirit at the iconic Falkirk Wheel next weekend.
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 1:00 pm
Updated
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 1:01 pm
Scottish Canals will host a Christmas Evening at the landmark at Tamfourhill on Saturday and Sunday, December 4 and 5.
Taking place from 5pm-6pm each night you can sip mulled wine or hot chocolate while enjoying the light projections and festive music against a backdrop of the magnificent tourist attraction.
There’s even a chance to win a prize in the Christmas jumper competition.
Email [email protected] to book tickets which start at £7.50.