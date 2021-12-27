Christmas donation boost for Falkirk charity

Ettrick Dochart Community Hall got donations worth £250 each to support its foodbank work, helping people in need over Christmas.

It offers support to the community throughout the year and at this time of year provides Christmas food boxes for families that would otherwise not get a festive meal.

A helping hand from Kingdom Support & Care

In addition, individuals supported by Kingdom Support and Care offered their time and help by packing food parcels for later distribution throughout the community.

Norah Smith, executive director said, “We’re very proud to be able to support Ettrick Dochart Community Hall and the invaluable support it offersat this time of year.

“Though operating year round, these organisations are particularly important at Christmas when household finances can be extremely stretched.