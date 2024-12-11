Christmas countdown continues with host of upcoming events across Falkirk district

Strathcarron Singers will perform their ‘Carols From Near and Far’ concert at Trinity Church on Wednesday. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Festive fun and celebrations continues in our communities this week.

A number of events are set to take place in the coming days. Here are just some of the things happening locally.

On Thursday, December 12, Kinneil Band hosts a Christmas concert at Bo’ness Old Kirk at 7.30pm. The concert will also feature the talented Kinneil Youth Band. Tickets are £5 from band members.

While in Falkirk’s Trinity Church, actors and vocalists from Captivate Theatre and Perfect Forth blend the classic Christmas tale ‘A Christmas Carol’ with live a cappella traditional carols. They will also be performing at Bo’ness Old Kirk on Friday. More information can be found on the Falkirk Leisure and Culture website.

Christmas drive-in movies return to Falkirk Stadium this weekend, with screenings taking place from Friday until Sunday. The event is organised by the Catherine McEwan Foundation, which supports those living with Crohn’s and Colitis. Online booking for screenings is essential. Screenings this year are Friday – Elf 6pm and 9pm; Saturday – Polar Express 12 noon; Elf 3pm; Home Alone 6pm; The Grinch 9pm; Sunday – Miracle on 34th Street 3pm; Elf 6pm and Love Actually 9pm.

Friday sees the launch of Starry Nights at Beecraigs Country Park, near Linlithgow. The magical illuminated adventure runs on various dates until December 23. Families can enjoy the light trail, warm up the campfire with festive food and drinks and enjoy some entertainment of the season. There’s also a chance to visit Santa in his grotto. Booking is essential and full details can be found on the Starry Nights website.

The team at the Hippodrome in Bo’ness have some Christmas films lined up for the next few weeks offering a great opportunity for the whole family to get into the Christmas spirit. This week’s screenings include Elf at 4.30pm on Friday, 11am on Saturday and 1.30pm on Sunday. There’s also a showing of Love Actually ay 4.30pm on Sunday and 11am on Monday.

The Helix Park is hosting some Christmas fun for all this weekend with things happening on both Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors can take part in a reindeer hunt (maps are £1.50 from the visitor centre. Find them all and get a special treat); vote for the best dressed Christmas tree in the recycled pallet tree forest or pop along to the wee Christmas market including local crafters and bungee trampolines. There’s also a Christmas wreath making workshop and the chance to make your own bird feeder on Saturday – booking required for both. On Sunday, workshops which require booking include rainbow Christmas trees and paper snowflakes. More information and booking on the Falkirk Leisure and Culture website.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Stoneywood Care will be hosting a Christmas fayre at Denny Parish Church from 10am to 1pm.

Glenbervie Care Home in Larbert is hosting a Christmas fayre on both Saturday and Sunday to help raise money for the residents’ comfort funds. There will be an ‘ice rink’ which can be booked in half hour slots, Christmas village, carousel, reindeer, donkeys and Santa and his elf. The event runs from 12 noon until 6pm on Saturday and from 2pm to 8pm on Sunday.

Falkirk Caledonia Choir have two concerts happening this week. On Sunday at 3pm in St Andrews West Church they host their family friendly Christmas concert. It’s a family focused sing-along with plenty of audience participation. Tickets are £5 for everyone with under 5s free. The choir’s traditional Christmas concert will then take place in Larbert East Church at 7.30pm on Monday. Tickets are £10 for adults, £5 for under 16s, free for under 5s. A family ticket is £25.

The Cooperation Band is teaming up with the Zetland Parish Church Choir for a magical Christmas concert on Monday, December 16. The event at Zetland Parish Church, Grangemouth starts at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £10, from www.wegottickets.com/event/637010

On Tuesday, St Helen’s Church is Bonnybridge is hosting its Carols by Candlelight at 7pm. Tickets must be bought in advance – £5 for adults, £1 for kids.

The Strathcarron Singers will be hosting their ‘Carols From Near and Far’ concert at Trinity Church, Falkirk on Wednesday, December 18 at 7.30pm. Entry is free with donations going to Strathcarron Hospice. The Singers will be joined by special guests the Broxburn and Livingston Brass Band and the Edwin Drood Players.