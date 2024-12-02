Christmas comes to Stenhousemuir with market and light switch on

Following on from the success of last year’s Christmas market and light switch on, the team of volunteers at KLSB Community Group once again organised another festive event for locals of all ages.

There were 30 market stalls to browse, offering everything from arts and crafts to home baked goods, craft beers and more.

There was also face painting and the opportunity for a photo with two of Santa’s elves and everyone’s favourite Frozen snowman, Olaf.

Local singer songwriter Dionne Hickey was compere on the stage for the afternoon where there was musical entertainment from local youngsters of Sing It Loud and Alan Walker performed his tribute to Robbie Williams.

QFX had everyone dancing – including 90 year old Ann Wright and the team of Safebase First Aid volunteers.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was among the crowds on Sunday and captured these images from the day’s events – do you recognise anyone?

