Christmas comes early to Grangemouth for brave brain tumour tot Arya

Christmas came to Grangemouth this month and, as you can see from Michael Gillen’s photographs, it gave a give a special little girl some festive fun and her family an unforgettable memory with her that money just could not buy.
By Michael Gillen
Published 28th Mar 2024, 15:53 GMT

In the aftermath of two-year-old Grangemouth girl Arya Tripney being diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour, shocked friends, work colleagues, community groups and local businesses helped raise an amazing amount of money – which now tops £51,000 – in a short period of time.

While the money will be a tremendous support to Arya and her family at this time, it was something cash could not buy which joiner Ross Wilson and his fellow Falkirk Round Table members wanted to provide – a visit from Santan while the wee girl was still well enough to enjoy it.

Arya looks excited to see her surprise - and really early - guest

Arya looks excited to see her surprise - and really early - guest Photo: Michael Gillen

Having a shot on Santa's sleigh courtesy of Falkirk Round Table

Having a shot on Santa's sleigh courtesy of Falkirk Round Table Photo: Michael Gillen

All together now - Arya and her family welcome Father Christmas into their home

All together now - Arya and her family welcome Father Christmas into their home Photo: Michael Gillen

Presents being opened in March? Arya enjoys and early Christmas thanks to Falkirk Round Table

Presents being opened in March? Arya enjoys and early Christmas thanks to Falkirk Round Table Photo: Michael Gillen

