Christmas comes early to Grangemouth for brave brain tumour tot Arya

In the aftermath of two-year-old Grangemouth girl Arya Tripney being diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour, shocked friends, work colleagues, community groups and local businesses helped raise an amazing amount of money – which now tops £51,000 – in a short period of time.

While the money will be a tremendous support to Arya and her family at this time, it was something cash could not buy which joiner Ross Wilson and his fellow Falkirk Round Table members wanted to provide – a visit from Santan while the wee girl was still well enough to enjoy it.