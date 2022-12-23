Christmas cheer from the staff at Kinnaird Waters ELC in their festive video
It wouldn’t be the festive season without the annual video from the madcap staff at Kinnaird Waters Early Learning and Childcare Centre spreading the cheer via their annual Christmas video.
By Jill Buchanan
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 8:10pm
This year we think they surpassed themselves with their choice of music – and what can we say about their dance routines and costumes. We think they would have definitely won the Strictly glitterball if they had taken part.
So sit back and enjoy.
Merry Christmas everyone!