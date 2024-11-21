Christmas 2024: Dates for your diary of the festive fun to be had across Falkirk district

With Christmas just around the corner there's a lot of events happening locally to get you into the festive spirit. (Pic: John Devlin)

The run up to Christmas is always a busy time for all, and this year is no different.

With so much going on – and so many fantastic local events and activities taking place locally – we’ve put together a calendar of events that we hope will help make planning your festive activities simpler.

There’s everything from community light switch on events, to Christmas markets, fayres and concerts in our list as well as opportunities to meet Santa and make some great family memories.

This list is just some of the things happening across the district in the coming weeks. If you’re hosting an event and want us to add it into our calendar, then get in touch. Send us an email with details to [email protected].

Saturday, November 23 Bo’ness Christmas light switch on 1pm-7.30pm, Bo’ness town centre. An afternoon of festive entertainment for the whole family including market stalls, Santa’s grotto, live music and more. The lights will be switched on by Bo’ness Fair Queen Ella Black at 5pm. Grangemouth Christmas light switch on, La Porte Precinct, 2-4pm. Children’s Day Queen Lucie Niven will be doing the honours. Music from Camelon and District Pipe Band, songs from Young Portonian Theatre Company and Stewart Miller and a guest appearance from the man in red and white. Westpark Church, Denny hosts a Christmas Tree Festival from 10am to 4pm. Admire trees prepared by both church and community groups and individuals. Enjoy festive refreshments and listen to some Christmas music too. £5 for adults and £1 for children. Bo’ness Academy’s Christmas fayre runs from 11am to 3pm. Stalls, raffles, tombola, games, homebaking. Airthrey Care Home in Airth is hosting a Christmas fayre from 1.30pm to 4pm. Enjoy an afternoon of Christmas crafts, face painting, afternoon tea and sweet treats. Meet Santa in his grotto.

Sunday, November 24 Westpark Church, Denny hosts a Christmas Tree Festival from 10am to 4pm. Admire trees prepared by both church and community groups and individuals. Enjoy festive refreshments and listen to some Christmas music too. £5 for adults and £1 for children. Christmas Craft Market at Muiravonside Country Park from 11am to 3pm. Admission free. Stalls from local crafters. Larbert High School’s Christmas Fayre runs from 11am to 2pm. Lots of family fun and around 40 stalls to browse. £3 for adult entry which includes a cake and a cuppa, £2 for kids entry which includes a visit to Santa. Maddiston PTA Christmas Fayre at the school from 11am to 1.30pm Blackness Primary’s Christmas Fair runs in Blackness Hall from 1pm to 4pm. A range of stalls to browse. Entry is £3 for adults, including a hot drink and homebaking and £1 for children including juice and homebaking.

Wednesday, November 27 The Young Portonian Theatre Group bring their annual festive panto to Grangemouth Town Hall. This year Jack and the Beanstalk gets the patented Young Portonian twist.

Thursday, November 28 The Young Portonian Theatre Group bring their annual festive panto to Grangemouth Town Hall. This year Jack and the Beanstalk gets the patented Young Portonian twist. The annual Christmas Shopping and Charity Event in Falkirk’s Glebe Street runs from 5pm to 8pm. Retailers taking part include organisers Scarlet Ribbons, Glebe, Centre Stage Dancewear, Babes Boutique and Shining Light. Fork and Mustard will be open for teas, coffee and cakes. There will also be entertainment from a local choir, DJ and a raffle in aid of Strathcarron Hospice.

Friday, November 29 The Young Portonian Theatre Group bring their annual festive panto to Grangemouth Town Hall. This year Jack and the Beanstalk gets the patented Young Portonian twist. Forth Valley Sensory Centre’s Winter Fayre runs from 10am – 2pm, with a selection of stalls from local businesses. Also some games for all ages as well as a special performance from the Sensory Singers choir at noon. Join one of Santa’s elves and the Christmas Tree Fairy at Callendar House’s Christmas Adventure as they try to save Christmas after discovering nothing has been done in Santa’s workshop. At the end of the experience, children meet Santa where there is an opportunity to take photos and receive a small gift. Various times available. Booking essential. Kinnaird Manor Care Home is hosting its first ever Christmas Fayre in Camelon Church Hall from 1pm to 4pm.

Saturday, November 30 The Young Portonian Theatre Group bring their annual festive panto to Grangemouth Town Hall. This year Jack and the Beanstalk gets the patented Young Portonian twist. Santa’s Grotto in the Howgate Shopping Centre from 11am to 4pm. £5 per child, including gift, no need to book. Borrowstoun ELCC in Gauze Road, Bo’ness is hosting a Christmas Fair from 10am-12.30pm. Visit Santa in his grotto £2.50. Cake and candy, post your letters to Santa, toast marshmallows, find all Santa’s reindeer and win a prize. Plus lots more fun and games. Free entry. Maggie’s Forth Valley’s Christmas market runs from 10am to 2pm. Browse a range of stalls and enjoy refreshments. There will be an appearance from Santa too. Kids can visit Santa’s Grotto and receive a gift for a suggested donation of £2. Santa’s Post Office returns to the Falkirk Delivers office on Falkirk High Street. Enjoy activities including writing and posting a letter to Santa, creating a calendar, reindeer dust and making a clay reindeer. Sessions must be booked in advance. A Christmas Fayre takes place in Banknock Community Hall from 10am to 3pm A Christmas Market and Santa’s Grotto, organised by The Hive Scotland, runs at Camelon Education Centre from 11am to 3pm. Cyrenians’ Christmas Fun Day will run at Arnotdale House in Falkirk’s Dollar Park from noon until 3pm. Browse the mini market of local crat stalls, enjoy hot chocolate whilst listening to some live acoustic festive performances. There will be arts and crafts for the kids and a very special guest. Stenhousemuir Primary School’s Christmas fayre runs from 11am - 2pm. Entry £2 per adult, under 12s free. Join one of Santa’s elves and the Christmas Tree Fairy at Callendar House’s Christmas Adventure as they try to save Christmas after discovering nothing has been done in Santa’s workshop. At the end of the experience, children meet Santa where there is an opportunity to take photos and receive a small gift. Various times available. Booking essential. Polmont’s St Margaret’s Primary School will be hosting its Christmas Fayre from 11am-2pm. Lots of fun and games, and of course Santa will be there. Enjoy a festive afternoon tea in the Callendar House tea rooms. A seasonal homemade delight, piled high with treat after treat. Various times available. Booking essential. A Christmas Fayre hosted by Carron and Carronshore Gala Day runs at Carronshore Community Centre from noon until 3pm. Come along and join in the festive fun. Entry £1 for adults, 50p for kids. Bo’ness Churches Together will host a Christmas tree display and coffee morning in the Bo’ness Salvation Army Hall from 10am to 2pm. Santa’s Grotto at Torwood Garden Centre - various times. Online booking. Price includes a gift. Enjoy a magical steam train journey to the North Pole (South) with the annual Santa Steam Trains run by the team at Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway. Various dates and times. Booking essential.

Sunday, December 1 Stenhousemuir Christmas Market – including the community’s light switch on – runs in the town centre from noon until 5pm. Browse market stalls and enjoy live local entertainment. The lights will be switched on at 4.30pm. Join one of Santa’s elves and the Christmas Tree Fairy at Callendar House’s Christmas Adventure as they try to save Christmas after discovering nothing has been done in Santa’s workshop. At the end of the experience, children meet Santa where there is an opportunity to take photos and receive a small gift. Various times available. Booking essential. Enjoy a festive afternoon tea in the Callendar House tea rooms. A seasonal homemade delight, piled high with treat after treat. Various times available. Booking essential. Santa’s Grotto at Torwood Garden Centre - various times. Online booking. Price includes a gift. Enjoy a magical steam train journey to the North Pole (South) with the annual Santa Steam Trains run by the team at Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway. Various dates and times. Booking essential. A Christmas fete and craft fair in aid of Grangemouth Old People Welfare, which runs Talbot House and Lunch Club, takes place in Talbot House from 2pm to 4pm. Tickets £3. Santa’s Grotto in the Howgate Shopping Centre from 12noon to 4pm. £5 per child, including gift, no need to book. Santa’s Post Office returns to the Falkirk Delivers office on Falkirk High Street. Enjoy activities including writing and posting a letter to Santa, creating a calendar, reindeer dust and making a clay reindeer. Sessions must be booked in advance.

Monday, December 2 Roots Mobile Grotto will be at Hollandbush Park, Banknock, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Join one of Santa’s elves and the Christmas Tree Fairy at Callendar House’s Christmas Adventure as they try to save Christmas after discovering nothing has been done in Santa’s workshop. At the end of the experience, children meet Santa where there is an opportunity to take photos and receive a small gift. Various times available. Booking essential.

Wednesday, December 4

The Salvation Army’s community carol concert takes place in Bo’ness town hall at 7pm. Featuring music and carols with Bo’ness and Carriden Brass Band, Bo’ness Belles and compere Callum Timms. Entry is free. A collection will be taken in aid of Connect2.

Roots Mobile Grotto will be at Denny’s Gala Park from 5pm to 7pm.

Thursday, December 5

Head of Muir Primary School’s Christmas Fayre & Grotto runs from 5.30-7.30pm. There will be festive fun for all ages with story time, toasting marshmallows, festive stalls, refreshments and Santa’s Grotto.

Larbert Village Primary School is hosting its Christmas Fayre from 4pm to 5.30pm.

St Francis Xavier’s School Christmas Fayre runs from 6pm to 8pm. Stalls from each class and local vendors, as well as a cafe, raffle, bottle stall, tombola, Santa's grotto and more. Join one of Santa’s elves and the Christmas Tree Fairy at Callendar House’s Christmas Adventure as they try to save Christmas after discovering nothing has been done in Santa’s workshop. At the end of the experience, children meet Santa where there is an opportunity to take photos and receive a small gift. Various times available. Booking essential. Carrongrange High School’s Christmas Market runs from 10am to noon. Roots Mobile Grotto will be at Antonine Primary School, Bonnybridge from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Friday, December 6 Carron Primary School Christmas Fair runs from 6pm-8.30pm Polmont’s Holly Jolly Christmas event runs from 5pm to 8pm in the precincts on Main Street. There will be a mini Christmas market, Santa Claus, alpaca meet and greet, live entertainment, face painting and much more. The annual Carronshore Christmas tree light switch on takes place at Kincardine Road at 5pm. Dougie Smith will be host for the evening with a performance from youngsters of Carronshore Primary. Santa and his reindeer will be there too. Airth Christmas lights switch on will be held from 6pm at Airth Community Centre. Enjoy festive music, refreshments and a visit from Santa with goodies for the youngsters. Join one of Santa’s elves and the Christmas Tree Fairy at Callendar House’s Christmas Adventure as they try to save Christmas after discovering nothing has been done in Santa’s workshop. At the end of the experience, children meet Santa where there is an opportunity to take photos and receive a small gift. Various times available. Booking essential. Roots Mobile Grotto will be at Bonnybridge Primary School, Bonnybridge from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Enjoy a festive afternoon tea in the Callendar House tea rooms. A seasonal homemade delight, piled high with treat after treat. Various times available. Booking essential.

Saturday, December 7 Project TheatreSenior Youth Theatre presents ‘Tis the Season’, a new festive concert, at Abbotsgrange Church, Grangemouth at 7.30pm. Festive Nature Crafts at Muiravonside Country Park. Sessions run from 1pm-2pm and 2.15pm-3.15pm. £3 per child, adults free. Suitable for those aged four to ten. Booking required. The Langlees Early Learning and Childcare Centre hosts a Christmas Fayre from 10am to 2pm. The Fair for the Fair craft fair takes place at Bo’ness Town Hall from 11am to 3pm. Local crafters, teddy tombola, homebaking and refreshments. Santa’s Grotto in the Howgate Shopping Centre from 11am to 4pm. £5 per child, including gift, no need to book. Meet Santa at the House of the Binns, receive a special gift and make memories that will last a lifetime. Santa’s Post Office returns to the Falkirk Delivers office on Falkirk High Street. Enjoy activities including writing and posting a letter to Santa, creating a calendar, reindeer dust and making a clay reindeer. Sessions must be booked in advance. Join one of Santa’s elves and the Christmas Tree Fairy at Callendar House’s Christmas Adventure as they try to save Christmas after discovering nothing has been done in Santa’s workshop. At the end of the experience, children meet Santa where there is an opportunity to take photos and receive a small gift. Various times available. Booking essential. Enjoy a festive afternoon tea in the Callendar House tea rooms. A seasonal homemade delight, piled high with treat after treat. Various times available. Booking essential. Santa’s Grotto at Torwood Garden Centre - various times. Online booking. Price includes a gift. Enjoy a magical steam train journey to the North Pole (South) with the annual Santa Steam Trains run by the team at Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway. Various dates and times. Booking essential.

Sunday, December 8 Santa’s Grotto at Torwood Garden Centre - various times. Online booking. Price includes a gift. Santa’s Grotto in the Howgate Shopping Centre from 12 noon to 4pm. £5 per child, including gift, no need to book. Santa’s Post Office returns to the Falkirk Delivers office on Falkirk High Street. Enjoy activities including writing and posting a letter to Santa, creating a calendar, reindeer dust and making a clay reindeer. Sessions must be booked in advance. Enjoy a magical steam train journey to the North Pole (South) with the annual Santa Steam Trains run by the team at Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway. Various dates and times. Booking essential. Enjoy a festive afternoon tea in the Callendar House tea rooms. A seasonal homemade delight, piled high with treat after treat. Various times available. Booking essential. Join one of Santa’s elves and the Christmas Tree Fairy at Callendar House’s Christmas Adventure as they try to save Christmas after discovering nothing has been done in Santa’s workshop. At the end of the experience, children meet Santa where there is an opportunity to take photos and receive a small gift. Various times available. Booking essential. Meet Santa at the House of the Binns, receive a special gift and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Thursday, December 12 Kinneil Band will host a Christmas Concert at Bo’ness Old Kirk at 7.30pm. Also featuring the talented Kinneil Youth Band. Tickets £5 from band members. A Christmas Carol at Trinity Church, Falkirk. Actors and vocalists from Captivate Theatre and Perfect Forth blend the classic Christmas tale with live a cappella traditional carols. Join one of Santa’s elves and the Christmas Tree Fairy at Callendar House’s Christmas Adventure as they try to save Christmas after discovering nothing has been done in Santa’s workshop. At the end of the experience, children meet Santa where there is an opportunity to take photos and receive a small gift. Various times available. Booking essential. Enjoy a festive afternoon tea in the Callendar House tea rooms. A seasonal homemade delight, piled high with treat after treat. Various times available. Booking essential.

Friday, December 13 A Christmas Carol at Bo’ness Old Kirk. Actors and vocalists from Captivate Theatre and Perfect Forth blend the classic Christmas tale with live a cappella traditional carols. Enjoy a festive afternoon tea in the Callendar House tea rooms. A seasonal homemade delight, piled high with treat after treat. Various times available. Booking essential. Christmas drive-in movies at the Falkirk Stadium in aid of the Catherine McEwan Foundation. Screenings of Elf at 6pm and 9pm. Online booking essential. Join one of Santa’s elves and the Christmas Tree Fairy at Callendar House’s Christmas Adventure as they try to save Christmas after discovering nothing has been done in Santa’s workshop. At the end of the experience, children meet Santa where there is an opportunity to take photos and receive a small gift. Various times available. Booking essential. Experience a magical illuminated adventure at Starry Night at Beecraigs Country Park, near Linlithgow. Enjoy the light trail, warm up by the campfire with mulled wine, festive food, and dazzling festive entertainment. Santa’s Grotto is open too. Booking essential. Festive films at the Hippodrome, Bo’ness – Elf at 4.30pm. Booking required

Saturday, December 14 A Christmas Fayre, hosted by Stoneywood Care, takes place at Denny Parish Church from 10am to 1pm. Stalls, tombola, raffles, homebaking and Santa’s grotto. Santa’s Grotto in the Howgate Shopping Centre from 11am to 4pm. £5 per child, including gift, no need to book. Meet Santa at the House of the Binns, receive a special gift and make memories that will last a lifetime. Join one of Santa’s elves and the Christmas Tree Fairy at Callendar House’s Christmas Adventure as they try to save Christmas after discovering nothing has been done in Santa’s workshop. At the end of the experience, children meet Santa where there is an opportunity to take photos and receive a small gift. Various times available. Booking essential. Christmas drive-in movies at the Falkirk Stadium in aid of the Catherine McEwan Foundation. Saturday screenings: 12 noon Polar Express; 3pm Elf; 6pm Home Alone and 9pm The Grinch. Online booking essential. Enjoy a festive afternoon tea in the Callendar House tea rooms. A seasonal homemade delight, piled high with treat after treat. Various times available. Booking essential. Experience Christmas at The Helix from 10am to 3pm. Take part in a Reindeer hunt. Can you find them all and get a special treat? £1.50 for a treasure map from the Visitor Centre. Vote for the best dressed Christmas tree in the recycled pallet tree forest and pop along to the wee Christmas market which includes local crafters and bungee trampolines. Christmas Wreath Making workshop (for those aged 5+) at Helix Park, 10.30am at The Hide. Using natural products found in the park make your own Christmas wreath to take home. £6 per person. Booking required. Make your own Bird Feeder workshop at Helix Park, 1.45pm at The Hide. £4 per person. Booking required. Festive films at the Hippodrome, Bo’ness – Elf at 11am. Booking required Santa’s Post Office returns to the Falkirk Delivers office on Falkirk High Street. Enjoy activities including writing and posting a letter to Santa, creating a calendar, reindeer dust and making a clay reindeer. Sessions must be booked in advance. Santa’s Grotto at Torwood Garden Centre - various times. Online booking. Price includes a gift. Enjoy Breakfast with Santa at the Falkirk Wheel. After a festive breakfast or brunch, enjoy craft activities and cookie decorating before looking out for Santa. Enjoy a story and get a photo with the big man. Every child receives a special gift, a hot drink for the adult and a mini golf voucher for two. Various dates and times. Booking essential. Enjoy a magical steam train journey to the North Pole (South) with the annual Santa Steam Trains run by the team at Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway. Various dates and times. Booking essential.

Sunday, December 15 Falkirk Caledonia Choir Family Friendly Christmas Concert in St Andrews West Church, Falkirk at 3pm. This will be a family-focused sing-along Christmas concert with plenty of audience participation. Home baking and drinks will be available afterward. Tickets are £5 each for everyone - under 5s free! Meet Santa at the House of the Binns, receive a special gift and make memories that will last a lifetime. Christmas drive-in movies at the Falkirk Stadium in aid of the Catherine McEwan Foundation. Sunday screenings: 3pm Miracle on 34th Street; 6pm Elf and 9pm Love Actually. Online booking essential. Santa’s Grotto in the Howgate Shopping Centre from 12 noon to 4pm. £5 per child, including gift, no need to book. Experience Christmas at The Helix from 10am to 3pm. Take part in a Reindeer hunt. Can you find them all and get a special treat? £1.50 for a treasure map from the Visitor Centre. Vote for the best dressed Christmas tree in the recycled pallet tree forest and pop along to the wee Christmas market which includes local crafters and bungee trampolines. Rainbow Christmas Trees workshop at The Hide, Helix Park at 10.30am. £4 per person. Booking required. Paper Snowflake workshop at The Hide, Helix Park at 1.45pm. £4 per person. Booking required. Festive films at the Hippodrome in Bo’ness. Screenings of Elf at 1.30pm and Love Actually at 4.30pm. Booking required. Santa’s Post Office returns to the Falkirk Delivers office on Falkirk High Street. Enjoy activities including writing and posting a letter to Santa, creating a calendar, reindeer dust and making a clay reindeer. Sessions must be booked in advance. Enjoy a festive afternoon tea in the Callendar House tea rooms. A seasonal homemade delight, piled high with treat after treat. Various times available. Booking essential. Santa’s Grotto at Torwood Garden Centre - various times. Online booking. Price includes a gift. Join one of Santa’s elves and the Christmas Tree Fairy at Callendar House’s Christmas Adventure as they try to save Christmas after discovering nothing has been done in Santa’s workshop. At the end of the experience, children meet Santa where there is an opportunity to take photos and receive a small gift. Various times available. Booking essential. Enjoy Breakfast with Santa at the Falkirk Wheel. After a festive breakfast or brunch, enjoy craft activities and cookie decorating before looking out for Santa. Enjoy a story and get a photo with the big man. Every child receives a special gift, a hot drink for the adult and a mini golf voucher for two. Various dates and times. Booking essential. Enjoy a magical steam train journey to the North Pole (South) with the annual Santa Steam Trains run by the team at Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway. Various dates and times. Booking essential.

Monday, December 16 Falkirk Caledonia Choir Traditional Christmas concert in Larbert East Church at 7.30pm. Tickets are Family Ticket £25 (2 adults + 2 children - if more than two children speak to us at the door); adults £10; under 16s £5; under 5s - free. Festive films at the Hippodrome, Bo’ness – Love Actually at 11am. Booking required Join one of Santa’s elves and the Christmas Tree Fairy at Callendar House’s Christmas Adventure as they try to save Christmas after discovering nothing has been done in Santa’s workshop. At the end of the experience, children meet Santa where there is an opportunity to take photos and receive a small gift. Various times available. Booking essential.

Tuesday, December 17 St Helen’s Church, Bonnybridge hosts Carols by Candelight at 7pm. Tickets must be bought in advance. £5 for adults, £1 for children. Monies raised will support some of the Church repairs and a donation for Roots HHFS.

Thursday, December 19 Festive films at the Hippodrome, Bo’ness – Love Actually at 7.30pm. Booking required Join one of Santa’s elves and the Christmas Tree Fairy at Callendar House’s Christmas Adventure as they try to save Christmas after discovering nothing has been done in Santa’s workshop. At the end of the experience, children meet Santa where there is an opportunity to take photos and receive a small gift. Various times available. Booking essential.

