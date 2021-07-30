Christina Mackenzie, from Stirling, cycled the gruelling 839-mile-long route in just 51 hours, five minutes and five seconds.

The 44-year-old’s achievement breaks the previous record, of 52 hours, 45 minutes and 11 seconds, held by Lynne Taylor since 2002.

The Falkirk Community Trust swimming development officer set off from the southernmost tip of Great Britain at 8am on Wednesday, finishing at 11:05am on Friday.

She was already recognised as the fastest Scot, and the third fastest woman in the world, to complete the epic endurance race - known as LeJog – after finishing it in 2019 with a time of 55 hours, 17 minutes and 19 seconds.

Ms Mackenzie, who previously won the 2020 Veterans Time Trials Association (VTTA) 12 hour national championship, has so far has raised more than £7,600 for Alzheimer Scotland with her latest cycling feat.

She also completed the London to Brighton bike ride for the British Heart Foundation in 2014.

You can donate to her latest fundraising effort here.

