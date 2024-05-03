Chow Chow found: Forth Valley police looking for owners of lost dog to come forward
A dog is now being care for by police after it was found wandering alone in the middle of a quiet village earlier this week.
The distinctive looking dog, which is believed to be a Chow Chow breed, was discovered in Crianlarich Main Street at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 1 and subsequently reported to police.
Owners of the dog, or anyone who knows who the owners may be, can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3868 of May 1.
