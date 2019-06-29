Choristers’ concert raised a fortune for Christian Aid

Christian Aid is to benefit by more than £5,600 after a successful concert staged last month by Brightons Praise Group and the Gargunnock Songsters.

Christian Aid representative Jo Dallas, pictured left, was delighted to receive the time-honoured cheque from the proceeds of the concert, which was staged in Stirling’s Albert Hall.

Brightons Parish Church Praise Group began singing together in a pageant called “Daybreak” in 1994, which brought together people who wanted to sing together – most of whom had never sung before.

These days the group sings many different types of song, from show songs to spirituals, although its repertoire concentrates on sacred themes.