Children's Theatre Bo'ness production postponed for now

The cast of Children's Theatre Bo'ness on stage for their last pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which was staged in 2019. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The team at Children’s Theatre Bo’ness took the difficult decision last week to postpone the company’s show ‘From Lockdown to Limelight’, which had been due to run from Thursday until Saturday this week, at Bo’ness Town Hall.

The news comes as a disappointment for the young people involved in the group who have been working hard in recent months to create the special production alongside director and writer Jamie O’Rourke.

But with restrictive measures on indoor events – including limits on numbers and social distancing requirements – remaining in place over the show’s run, organisers felt they were left with no choice.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has since announced these indoor restrictions will be removed from Monday, however this is too late for the local theatre company.

It is now hoped Children's Theatre Bo’ness will be able to stage the show later this spring.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the theatre company said: “Unfortunately due to current restrictive measures on indoor events we have had no option but to postpone our upcoming production this month.

“We are currently working with venue and others to confirm the new date - possibly in March or April and we will confirm as soon as we can! The show will go on!”

‘From Lockdown to Limelight’ is a specially created cabaret show celebrating everything the young people love about live, local youth theatre entertainment and the best of traditional and modern pantomime.

