Children's Day royal retinue 'hit the streets' of Grangemouth to collect cash for big event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Young go-getting members of this year’s Grangemouth Children’s Day royal retinue have been working hard in the run up to their big day.

This year it is Moray Primary School pupils who take centre stage for the crowning ceremony in Zetland Park on Saturday, June 22 and many of them will be out with collection tins throughout the area in the early evenings this week, asking people for cash so the town’s longstanding tradition can keep going in the future.

A Grangemouth Children’s Day spokesperson said: “We have 28 volunteers and committee members hitting the streets from Monday for a week of door to door fundraising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Please donate if you can. We are relying on your donations to keep our tradition of a gala day going for at least another year.”

The Moray Primary School pupils will be enjoying the spotlight at this year's Grangemouth Children's Day and some of them have been out collecting cash for the big event(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

One volunteer and her mother have been out already this week and were amazed at the generosity of those they met.

She said: “We had such a lovely time, people were so nice and so generous, and we got lots of thanks for doing this and well wishes too. Everyone we spoke to really wants the gala day to continue for as long as it can.

“It’s such a great tradition that spans generations and has lasted since 1906. We’re just so glad we got to do our little bit to help keep it going.”